Letters to the Editor: Andy Caldwell crossed the line; Economy and COVID-19 is big concern

Economy and COVID-19 is big concern

The COVID-19 outbreak has got us all concerned. It has affected people and economies worldwide. In the US almost all commerce has been shut down in order to slow the spread of the disease. Anyone who has gone shopping in the last couple of weeks has seen the empty shelves where some essential items where previously stocked. Schools have been shut down. Hospitals and our health system will be stressed to the breaking point. Government resources at all levels are being stressed.

While I’m relatively healthy for my age, I am in a higher risk age group. I am a little more concerned about my health than I would be otherwise. While I’m concerned about my health, the health of my family, and, of course, everyone in our nation, what scares me even more is the financial health of our country.

The US GDP in 2019 was a little more the $21 trillion. The US federal dept is now over $23 trillion and climbing. It’s estimated the 16% of our debt is owned by foreign countries, including some who could be threats to our security.