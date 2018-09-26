An era ends for trustees
As our cumulative 40-year tenure ends as Orcutt Union School District trustees, we thank the Orcutt community for allowing us to serve the children and families.
Although this job can be challenging at times, the rewards are great. We are proud of some major accomplishments during our time on the board.
The construction of the Lakeview Gym, a modernization bond, the creation of the Orcutt Academy, the absorbing of Olga Reed and Casmalia schools and the passage of last year’s Measure G bond. Those funds will bring much-needed security and safety along with more permanent classrooms to our District.
It has been our honor and privilege to work with some of the finest administrators, teachers and classified support staff in the state of California. Their dedication to the education, safety and well-being of your children is their main concern each day.
We would also like to congratulate our fellow trustee, Dr. Jim Peterson, who is also stepping down from the board after a long tenure. We appreciate the leadership Dr. Peterson has shown during his service to the community.
A final thanks to all the children and parents of our district who work so hard during the school year to endeavor to become productive citizens of our country. We know that we have a great school district primarily because of the great families in Orcutt. We share in their desire for their children to have the opportunity to become successful. These same families are willing to put in the hours necessary to assist in the pursuit of their children’s hopes and dreams.
To ensure the excellence in Orcutt schools, it will be necessary to elect new trustees who will serve as representatives of our community, and four of the five candidates fit all parameters.
Rob Buchanan and Robert Hatch
Santa Maria
Keep the art, tell the history
When I was a preschooler, my grandfather used to take me to different parks in Pistoia, Italy. Each had different statues with much history. And so it began, the "classes" of learning history. He would go very slowly to make sure I learned and remembered, which helped when I started school. I am proud Italy has kept all of the good or bad art so the beauty of history is not lost in this country due to the world of electronics, gossip, and prejudice.
Americans travel the world and see the antiquities ... Pyramids, Colosseum, Stone Soldiers. Yet they want our historic statues destroyed because they are offensive? Removing Gen. Lee's statue does not change the history of slavery and the Civil War, it just hides it. By keeping it visible and teaching-talking about the horrors of slavery one would hope, like the slaves of the Pyramids or the Colosseum, that their existence and maintenance remain to teach and prevent a repeat.
We still have too much slavery in the world no matter what name we give it now. WWI, WWII, Vietnam, Iraq ... So please, America, keep the statues or any old art that tells the stories of the past and teach the history about how we have progressed ... to the moon. Thank you antiquities.
Franca Bongi Lockard
Santa Maria
Bill Ostrander on ag policy
I’m not going to debate climate change. Let’s do something about it by electing Bill Ostrander to the state Assembly.
Ostrander is a farmer, but he’s gone beyond that. He’s studied agriculture around the world, and found that agricultural methods can make a difference to greenhouse gases. Better soil care can actually sequester carbon dioxide. Along the way, better soil produces more nutritious food.
Healthier soil is also more resilient to extreme weather, the drought and flooding that are affecting California farmland more every year.
His “regenerative farming” approach can start reducing the greenhouse gases that are causing climate change. Smart, holistic practices, like composting food waste and turning it into valuable compost, enhancing the food system while making California’s most important industry, agriculture, stronger.
Regenerative farming increases biodiversity, another strength for agriculture and our food system.
What we need are more people like Bill Ostrander in office. Bill isn’t beholden to corporate donors or receiving money from obscurely named committees. What we need are more farmers in office and less politicians.
Ostrander will advocate for better, more resilient agriculture for California. I’m voting for him on Nov. 6.
Julia Stanert
San Simeon