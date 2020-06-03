Letters to the Editor: Am I part of the problem?; Thank you for replacing flag; Reported attendance questioned

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Am I part of the problem?

This rioting is very upsetting. It’s disturbing to watch the fatal take down of George Floyd, but I’ve been on enough juries to know all the facts are not known. But let courts and juries judge the case, not mobs. We all agree that none should die at the hands of the police. But is the insane uncontrolled violent reaction justified?

What upsets me most is how Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo juveniles have reacted. Why has compassionate protest deteriorated to an anarchist mob whose goal is destruction and vandalism? Why do well intentioned youth allow agitators to kidnap and subvert their well-meaning message?

I propose it is because they have not been taught to respect themselves and others, nor take personal responsibility for their misdeeds. Is the problem the police? I think not. I attribute it to lack of what my mother would tell me in my formative years: “I want you to turn out to be responsible and respectful adult.” I confess I needed the occasional well deserved “whooping” to steer me back on course.