Letters to the Editor: Altrusa Festival of Trees a success; Hoping new year brings sense to voters

If memory serves me, before the 2016 votes were counted, the Democrats were talking of the impeachment of Donald J. Trump. The loudest voice belonged to Maxine Waters, "impeach him!" The man hadn't even put his foot over the threshold of the White House when the impeachment fiasco started.

It wasn't over the Russians and the election, and it wasn't over the talk with the Ukrainian president back in November of 2017, note the date, not 2019 but November of 2017, the talk of impeachment started.

When 62 million legal votes were cast for President Trump, they still cannot believe the outcome and now have stooped so low as to call the voters abominables, and have targeted anyone who wears Make America Great Again hats. And these are the representatives that have been sent to Washington to represent us?

When California is represented by Democrats, Newsom, Pelosi, Waters, Feinstein and let's not forget Schiff, it makes one almost ashamed to say we live in California, the sanctuary state. We have hopes for change.

A special thanks to our Republican representatives Kevin McCarthy, Devin Nunes and Tom McClintock who have worked tirelessly to bring some sense to these false accusations and who are doing the jobs they were sent to do.