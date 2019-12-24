Letters to the Editor: Altrusa Festival of Trees a success; Hoping new year brings sense to voters

Altrusa Festival of Trees a success
Altrusa of the Central Coast Club and Foundation would like to thank the sponsors, the community and volunteers that made our annual Festival of Trees event in the Santa Maria Town Center a success.
As in the past our community came together to help us with this exciting event. Our sponsors include local businesses and families who are responsible for drawing the community to our event. Each visitor was asked to vote for their favorite tree. This year we happily announce that the winners of the people’s choice award are Michael J Scott Law office, Area Agency on Aging and Fighting Back of Santa Maria Valley, in that order. Thank you to all our sponsors. The proceeds from this event will help fund grants to local organizations and scholarships to local high school students.
To prepare an event of this magnitude takes many hours and would not be possible without our members and volunteers. Special thanks to Emerald Media, Santa Maria FFA, Pioneer Valley FFA, Righetti and Pioneer Valley High School ASTRA Clubs and of course the Santa Maria Town Center.
Melinda Aguirre
Foundation President
Hoping new year brings sense to voters
If memory serves me, before the 2016 votes were counted, the Democrats were talking of the impeachment of Donald J. Trump. The loudest voice belonged to Maxine Waters, "impeach him!" The man hadn't even put his foot over the threshold of the White House when the impeachment fiasco started.
It wasn't over the Russians and the election, and it wasn't over the talk with the Ukrainian president back in November of 2017, note the date, not 2019 but November of 2017, the talk of impeachment started.
When 62 million legal votes were cast for President Trump, they still cannot believe the outcome and now have stooped so low as to call the voters abominables, and have targeted anyone who wears Make America Great Again hats. And these are the representatives that have been sent to Washington to represent us?
When California is represented by Democrats, Newsom, Pelosi, Waters, Feinstein and let's not forget Schiff, it makes one almost ashamed to say we live in California, the sanctuary state. We have hopes for change.
A special thanks to our Republican representatives Kevin McCarthy, Devin Nunes and Tom McClintock who have worked tirelessly to bring some sense to these false accusations and who are doing the jobs they were sent to do.
With all this I wish you a Merry Christmas and let's hope the new year brings sense to the minds of voters
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc