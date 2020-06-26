Letters to the Editor: All lives matter; Making democracy work

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

All lives matter

The “Black Lives Matter” peaceful protesters are being infiltrated by individuals that want to riot and destroy. Not enough is being done to prosecute these perpetrators. Additionally, any police officer, guard, or anyone that wounds or kills another person, of any color, without sufficient cause should be prosecuted to the extent of the law.

This movement is going too far. Calls are being made to defund police departments, take down or destroy all statues or flags or names that remind us of what has happened in the past. Books are being changed or thrown into the fire of this rebellion. Our leaders are caving in to demands.

We older people remember this story from the past with a huge loss of human life and destruction of personal property and monuments and starvation of many more. Are our minds to be numbed to these current actions? How will our future generations know what has gone before?

We need the statues, flags, names, and other evidence of the past as reminders of what brought us to today and what should not take us to tomorrow. We have over 300 million people in this country. We should not let the actions of a minute number of these people have a devastating effect on the rest of us.