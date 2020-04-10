Letters to the Editor: All are essential workers; More information on those tested needed; Urban growth boundary effort applauded

All are essential workers
I am sick and tired of politicians, news commentators and others telling us that only “essential businesses” and “essential workers” matter in this current environment.
What constitutes essential and who makes that determination? Truthfully, EVERY business and EVERY worker are essential! If you own a small restaurant or a bookstore or a car dealership or a movie theater to name a few, your business is essential. You need it to support your family, pay your bills, prepare for retirement. You employ others, providing them with their livelihood and the means to care for their own families. No business or worker is more valuable than another. Again, all the jobs regular Americans do are essential. They are necessary for our way of life.
So to the pundits and politicians — shut up about essential this and that. All of us and what we do to earn our way are worthy of that title.
Greg Sarkisian
Santa Maria
More information on those tested needed
While people are stressing out about being infected by some dot of viral slime smaller than a pin head in the Pacific Ocean, California is failing a huge public health test and sinking into an economic mess. But here comes the new California Health Corps to save us. This new corps is going to gallantly treat the sick while nobody is going to calmly phone bank the tested?
Governor Newsom would do best to use much of the new health corps to provide the friendly professional testing, information, and contact tracing we need as close as our phones. Ventilators and PPE for hospitals is just needed to treat the symptoms of a viral disease. Testing, information, and contact tracing is public health 101 and gets to the root of viral disease to stop the spread.
On March 16 I was witness to a grocery store manager coughing all over the store where she worked. Essential workers can and will sink the ship. Unless essential workers can be informed, quickly tested, and their contacts minimized, tested, and informed, shelter in place is not going to help us much or ever end.
Camina Tripodi
Santa Maria
Urban growth boundary effort applauded
Bravo to Save Our Solvang for moving forward to collect signatures for a voter measure to establish an Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) for the Nov. 3 ballot. The challenge of qualifying in the midst of the coronavirus is great, but doing so will reward the city and the residents in the long term.
As Susan Bott wrote in her opinion piece, a voter approved UGB will encourage compact development and infill while protecting Solvang's character and the rural lands that surround the city.
Greenbelt Alliance has been following the campaign from afar for about a year now and have been impressed with the locals organizing this effort. We passed many of the original UGBs in the San Francisco Bay Area 20 to 30 years ago. Back then the UGBs were controversial. Today, most have been renewed for another 20 to 30 years by City Councils and huge voter support as they have served us well in holding back sprawl and keeping open space intact. The most recent renewal in Rohnert Park, passed with 93 percent of the vote!
UGBs are more important than ever to ensure that we grow climate-healthy communities near schools, jobs and services and thereby reduce solo driving. The UGBs also make us safer from wildfires by keeping greenbelt buffers around our cities. We saw this first hand in Sonoma County last year when the Kincaide fire was stopped at the edge of the UGBs in Healdsburg and Town of Windsor.
Greenbelt Alliance urges community leaders, elected officials and the people of Solvang to help get the UGB initiative on the ballot this year to help ensure a climate healthy future.
Teri Shore
Greenbelt Alliance Regional Director
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!