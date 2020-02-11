Letters to the Editor: Ag odor and noise different?; Follow the money

Ag odor and noise different?

At the Planning Commission (PC) and Board of Supervisors (BOS) I have recounted the story that upon arriving at our vineyard one of the grandkids while getting out of the car asked: “Granddad why does the vineyard smell like pepperoni?” The smell was of course cannabis. Whether it was from a legal grow, bad actor or homeowner’s backyard stash was unknown.

It seems ironic that the proposed winery ordinance, for an industry that sells smell, had an odor abatement requirement. Surprisingly, the cannabis ordinance had no odor abatement requirement for an industry that everyone agrees can stink.

The PC is holding marathon workshops to craft recommendations for amendments to the cannabis ordinance. At the PC session on Feb. 5, there was a suggestion for a requirement that cannabis odor stop at the property line.

While this may sound good, it is a dangerous precedent for farmers. Our vineyard is on the north side of Highway 246. Across the road from us are several hundred acres of farmland that for many years were planted to broccoli and brussel sprouts. Two or three times each year for five days or so when the broccoli or brussel sprouts were harvested, our vineyard smelled like broccoli or brussel sprouts. An aroma which some may like, but I find unpleasant.