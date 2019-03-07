Adam earns many thanks
Peter Adam has announced his decision to not run for re-election to the 4th District Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors seat.
Thank you, Peter, for serving the people, just like the men who were successful businessmen in their chosen vocations who came together to frame a Constitution and forge a new nation offering freedom.
When their mission was accomplished, most of them went back to their homes and occupations. Some continued to serve, but not unlike today with politicians from both parties looking upon public service as a career, and often turning into rubber-stampers for special interests with expectations of bloated pensions after their career is over.
Many of these professional politicians had no real marketable job skills. Serving as community organizers or legislator’s aides hardly qualify one to compete in the labor force.
Thanks again, Peter, for championing causes like fiscal responsibility and protection of Santa Barbara County’s physical assets. You represented the citizens of this county and you deserve to be celebrated for fighting the bleeding hearts of this county that ignored the realities of budgets and future unfunded liabilities.
Kent McClish
Santa Maria