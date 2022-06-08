Abortion should be considered before gun control
How in the world can the Democratic leadership, starting with the President and down including our Governor, wring their hands about the 19 dead children and then push and sponsor a bill that would allow thousands of children to be slaughtered in the womb?
Those 19 children should not have died and it pulls at your heart that it did happen but there is nothing different about that shooter killing children and allowing the taking of a 6-month-old fetus or older out of the womb.
I never though much of them as leaders but now less as human beings. I am just a part of the human race that abhors murder in the womb. As of February 2021 there have been over 62 million legal surgical and medical abortions in the United States.
Democrats have it in their power to make this a single-thought election. Nothing else matters but you not voting for anyone that sides with the President or our Governor that killing children in the womb is OK.
The media tells us that abortion is OK but owning guns is wrong. Democrats take back your party from the radicals and do not think that the 5% loudest speak for all of you on this issue. For all of us, where do you personally draw the line on abortion?
Jeffrey Scott
Nipomo
No more career politicians
Election season is upon us once again. No matter your political affilation, I think we can all agree that there are problems at the city, county, state and federal levels.
I think we can also agree that we didn't cause the problems — most were caused by political decisions. And career politicians are the scourge that makes these decisions in their own interest without caring about how it will affect their constituents.
So I would encourage everyone to not vote for any incumbents or any candidate that has been in elected office of any kind for over 12 years. They have proven they are now part of the problem and not part of the solution. Let's get some fresh ideas in office. Elected office was never intended to be a career, but rather a public service opportunity. Lets make career politicians an extinct species.
Curt Warner
Santa Maria
United States should return money to Afghanistan
The SIGAR (Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction) report confirms that Trump surrendered the Republic of Afghanistan to the Taliban without agreement of the Republic.
Then Biden absconded with billions, denying anyone the ability to protect themselves and their property. Stealing their property is a crime for which anyone else would be in court/jail in the USA. United States presidents knowingly destroyed the Afghan Army by pulling support, then took the Afghans' money. Will the United States be held accountable and return all the money? I believe this country should.
Camina Tripodi
Santa Maria