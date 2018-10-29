Abolish party politics, save California
It's time to abolish all party politics. This Democrat verses Republican verses other parties has to cease. Are we slaves to a party we signed up with or is common sense about candidates to be ignored?
Watch the movie "Help" and you might see the stupidity of party politics. It’s all about power, not what is good for the state. The current ruling powers in Sacramento are like Venezuela and the South American countries. They are concerned with votes and control and not what is good for the average Californian.
Bottom line is that we all must throw away the party we signed up with and vote with common sense on the candidates. California is in a tail spin and if the people do not change how and why they vote for candidates then we are doomed.
Everybody can agree that the average Californian is not better off in the last 12 years under the present controlling party. Did you want the Bullet train and people here illegally voting for offices in San Francisco? We need to sweep out the status quo and start California on the road to change. I do not know about you, but California is not where we want to retire. It’s too expensive, supports too many programs we middle class citizens cannot afford and every November they want more of our money. Revolt all Californians, and change the state for the better.
Jeff Scott
Nipomo
Vote for Measure U protects essential services
I am voting for the local sales tax Measure U because I believe that the primary purpose of local government is to provide strong public safety through our police and fire departments, a vibrant livable community through well-maintained streets and sidewalks, parks, recreation services, garbage collection services, and delivery of water.
All of these essential services will continue to be maintained or improved upon with the approval of this measure. Santa Maria has always been run in an efficient manner. I am confident that the use of revenues derived from this measure will also be managed efficiently. I urge a yes vote for Measure U.
Frank Ortiz
Santa Maria fire chief, retired
Abandoned horse story needs more scrutiny
Why is the person who abandoned the sick horse receiving special treatment? He only came forward because he was caught in the act. Does he own other animals or livestock? I would bet the answer is yes, since he was pulling a horse trailer. Instead of asking for donations after this man came forward, it seems the sale of the vehicle and horse trailer could be applied to care for the horse.
There's a whole lot more to this story than meets the eyes.
Sheila Revelez-Salazar
Santa Maria
Get involved in agricultural hoops discussion
Agricultural hoops weren’t on my radar, that is until just a few weeks ago when the rapid expansion of large hoop structures on our hillsides couldn’t be missed.
Once I started looking into this I became alarmed. These large hoop structures aren’t considered green houses, which have their own ordinance and are considered permanent. The county is now considering an ordinance that exempts hoop structures up to 20 feet tall from requiring a building permit. Basically, it will allow large hoop structures to be erected anywhere and without permits or other county oversight.
Valley residents have been kept out of this discussion due to lack of public information and notifications of meetings. Other than Planning Commission hearings, there has been no public outreach except for a meeting with some concerned Valley residents.
This is a complicated issue and I believe the county Planning Commission needs more time to create an ordinance that can receive buy-in from all impacted parties. Millions of dollars are spent on tourism, what does this mean for that industry?
It’s not too late. I believe the agriculture industry has rights, just as the people that live and visit here. A critical meeting on the Hoop Structure Ordinance by the county Planning Commission will take place Nov. 7 in Santa Maria. Call, write letters, come and ask for a continuation on the Hoop Structure Ordinance until a new amended ordinance can be written that doesn’t favor one entity over another.
Peggy Brierton
Buellton
D’Ambra, Beard deserve vote
Thomas Jefferson never said, "Eternal vigilance is the price of freedom.” Good stuff, for sure. But isn't this the price of everything precious?
For the average citizen, being vigilant takes time, effort and commitment, ostensibly to put people in positions of authority to be advocates for public good.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, we have an opportunity to effect positive change at a time when operating behind a curtain shouting "trust me" doesn't work anymore.
The SYVCSD has issues coming on its plate like sewers, wastewater management facilities and annexation that will require Valley residents to exercise vigilance, and vote for people who have their neighbors’ interests at heart first and foremost.
That’s why voting for Bob D'Ambra and David Beard is essential. Trust their knowledge, common sense and communication skills. Vote for your neighbors and sleep well at night.
John Valestra
Santa Ynez
Measure E for the future
Even though my children are grown and no longer attend Lompoc schools, I have already mailed in my “yes” on Measure E ballot because I know how badly our schools need it.
Many of our classrooms and schools were built well over 50 years ago and seem better suited for a different era of education.
I am proud to call Lompoc home and want to have schools that reflect our great community. Someone invested in me and my children when we were in school and now it is time for us to pay it forward and invest in our students.
If we want Lompoc graduates to succeed in college and careers we need to ensure they have a well-rounded academic foundation in core subjects. Our current facilities are inadequate for our students’ ability to build skills. People who came before us built these schools for us and our kids, and now it’s our time to do it for generations to come.
By passing Measure E, we are not only investing in our students and schools, but also protecting the quality of life in Lompoc. Our great schools support our strong and safe community and voting “yes” on Measure E is a vote for Lompoc.
Elections like this can come down to a few votes, and we need your help to keep our schools and community strong. Please vote “yes” on Measure E.
Susanne Boyer
Lompoc