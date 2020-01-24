Letters to the Editor: AAUW hosts successful 3rd District candidate forum; Propaganda pushing youth suicide

AAUW hosts successful 3rd District candidate forum
The Lompoc Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), a non-partisan non-profit organization, held a successful 3rd District Supervisor candidate forum in Lompoc for the community on Jan. 16 at Providence Landing in Lompoc.
A capacity crowd of over 50 active constituents in the community attended, despite inclement weather. Constituents came early, engaged actively before, during and after the forum with the candidates in attendance to learn about the candidates and their priorities.
This forum was a success thanks to the contributions of many people: Deb Willems who was the venue host for the forum, Willis Jacobson at the Lompoc Record who provided pre event and post event coverage and to Casey Fera who filmed the event which can now be viewed on YouTube for those who were unable to attend in person.
The AAUW forum committee was instrumental in the success of the event, which included three months of planning, and extensive coordination with each of the four candidates in advance of the forum to confirm commitments to attend and secure adherence to the forum guidelines.
Finally, I would like to thank the three candidates who took the time from their busy schedules to prioritize the engagement with the community and share with their constituents their reasons for running for this important public office.
They came prepared to answer all the questions, both those provided before the event, the "pop" question at the event, and then the questions from the audience. The audience especially enjoyed the "rebuttal" opportunities where each candidate could comment on the other's proposals. At times, the candidates wanted to delve more into a topic and the format was flexible enough to allow for several rounds of exchanges. It proved a lively, comfortable, and educational debate. As a reminder for those who were unable to attend, the forum can be viewed on YouTube: AAUW hosted 3rd District Santa Barbara County supervisor forum.
AAUW organizes and holds candidate forums as a service to the community.
This is what democracy is all about.
Pamela Buchanan
Lompoc
Propaganda pushing youth suicide
In his recent NY Times article “Why are so many young people in America killing themselves?” Richard Friedman asks: “Between 2007 and 2017 suicides among young Americans aged 10-24 have jumped 56%; teenage depression has shot up by 63%, while 16 young people are dying every day from suicide. How is that possible?”
He goes on to say that social media, mobile phones, texting, cyberbullying, drugs and alcohol “are correlational but can’t prove causation”, which is ridiculous since anyone knows any combination of these could be causes for suicides at any age.
However, the fact that mindless liberal propagandists keep telling our kids that we’re all gonna die in 12 years because of climate change, scares them to death and makes some of them think “Why go to school, get married, or have kids if we’re not even gonna be alive?”
Seriously, what do Democrats inspire anywhere except fear, negativity, anger and hopelessness? In addition to all their climate change hysteria, their vicious attacks on Trump and their war on males, they’ve taken over every major American institution – schools, universities, Hollywood, TV, the media, theater, literature, the arts and pornography – while rejecting traditional values like honesty, kindness, virtue and truth. Guns, nooses or pills aren’t killing our children. Liberals are.
Larry Bargenquast
Paso Robles