Letters to the Editor: AAUW hosts successful 3rd District candidate forum; Propaganda pushing youth suicide

AAUW hosts successful 3rd District candidate forum

The Lompoc Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), a non-partisan non-profit organization, held a successful 3rd District Supervisor candidate forum in Lompoc for the community on Jan. 16 at Providence Landing in Lompoc.

A capacity crowd of over 50 active constituents in the community attended, despite inclement weather. Constituents came early, engaged actively before, during and after the forum with the candidates in attendance to learn about the candidates and their priorities.

This forum was a success thanks to the contributions of many people: Deb Willems who was the venue host for the forum, Willis Jacobson at the Lompoc Record who provided pre event and post event coverage and to Casey Fera who filmed the event which can now be viewed on YouTube for those who were unable to attend in person.

The AAUW forum committee was instrumental in the success of the event, which included three months of planning, and extensive coordination with each of the four candidates in advance of the forum to confirm commitments to attend and secure adherence to the forum guidelines.