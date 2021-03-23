A waste of money to encourage hate
If the City of Santa Maria is named after a saint, then the name will also have to change if and when the logo changes. Catholics, with all their saints, brought devastation to the Indigenous populations of California with the mission system.
I am an Italian. When I see the ship logo I do remember the pain and suffering that unfortunately followed Italian Columbus to the Americas. Changing the logo and city name will not alter the past, just hide it.
Luckily most people in Santa Maria want to leave slavery and oppression in the past.
Many are aware of the great things about the Americas the Europeans also discovered. Many even realize if Columbus and Eriksson had stayed home, someone else would have sailed.
When I was young, Columbus was taught as part of a lesson about the world being round. Now he is taught differently. Is changing the name and logo really necessary? How about some art around town reflecting Mesoamerican civilization instead, on the wall outside the public library or on the high school campus?
It's a waste of public money to encourage children to hate Columbus. It is better to encourage respect, study, and preservation of diversity, human rights, history, art, culture, and the environment.
Mara Tripodi
Santa Maria
The reason for redistricting is clear
Kings County is divided into five supervisorial districts, but how were those districts drawn?
District supervisors are non-partisan, elected for four years, and have no term limits, and the last redrawing was 2011 after the 2010 census, as required by law. The supervisors are now starting the process of redrawing lines following last year's census and considering selecting National Demographics Corporation (NDC) as the consultants.
You might ask why it matters how the lines are drawn, why I should care who is in charge, or why do you want me to care, politicians are all the same anyway. I would say those are great questions.
It doesn't matter how the lines are drawn but what people the drawn lines separate. Imagine a large minority population of purple people in a town and that they make up 60% of the people. Still, the district's lines break the group up 30% in district A and district B. This process is called "cracking," splintering a population into small pieces across several districts so that the big group does not have a chance of impacting a single election.
Another tactic is called "packing" in this scenario; it puts as many minority purple people in as few districts as possible. Hence, they drain the population's voting power. Both tactics, "cracking" and "packing," have the same outcome, they limit the ability of a minority population to elect someone from their neighborhood.
Supervisors in Kings County plan to decide next Tuesday whether to hire the firm NDC, which has a questionable redistricting history.
Politicians are people like you. That's why you should support drawing lines with a trustworthy consultant; then run for office to implement the changes that your neighborhood needs.
Norberto Gonzalez
Hanford
I do not want my history destroyed
I agree whole heartedly with the letter a few days ago. This movement to destroy symbols of our past actions is unacceptable to me. To remove the logo of Santa Maria is another example of that.
Crimes against humanity, causing wars and civil unrest, have taken place in the past and will do so in the future. Life is a work in progress and we must learn as we go. Names and monuments have been put in place to remind us of those times. Whether you agree with those symbols or not is your own choice, but they should not be changed or removed by the minority that don’t like them.
I think more should be added. Should our minds be numbed to those past actions so that we will have no reminders to tell us, “Been there, done that, and this is what happened.” After this movement is complete, will they want to put up monuments to display what they have accomplished?
As the writer mentioned, we older people lived through some rough times. The first 10 years of my life I lived in a one-bedroom house with my parents and four sisters and one brother. We had no running water, no bathroom, and for seven of those years, no electricity. We were poor and didn’t know it, but we were happy because we had full bellies, clothing, and good parents. We lived in rural Kentucky, far from medical help, and mother was our doctor most of the time. I do not want my history destroyed, nor do I want our nation's.
I want to remember our past rather than have people that did not live through those times destroy symbols that remind us of what happened, good or bad. I ask our leaders to not ignore the majority in favor of a few that want unreasonable change.
Elvin Colwell
Santa Maria