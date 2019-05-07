A shout-out to unsung heroes
We are fortunate to have dedicated professionals manning the trucks of Lompoc’s Urban Forestry Division. We recently contacted the City concerning dead limbs trapped in a private tree at the entrance to Beattie Park.
It was truly a pleasure to watch the two workers, Tracy Tripp and Alfredo Garcia, maneuver their way around the tree. They worked like artists, taking pride in their craft, removing not only the large, obviously dead branches, but also other deadwood that initially was not visible from the ground.
Before this could happen though, the City had to figure out under which jurisdiction, Parks or Urban Forestry, the tree grows. So, it was also very gratifying to have Danny Lara and Dirk Ishiwata of the Parks Division work together with Sean O’Neil of Urban Forestry to get the tree cleaned up.
Too often, we citizens complain about our City services, but the reality is, we are blessed to have overworked employees like these who care for our City and for us. I want to offer a big thank you to all these gentlemen.
Mary Fahning
Lompoc
Enjoy a run, skips colors
As someone who was intimately involved in respiratory safety and a former, avid runner, I never thought color runs were a good idea. Breathing hard at the end of race and inhaling anything foreign seemed contradictory.
Research indicates the powders used can cause airway inflammation, which can cause scarring. Testing showed eosinophilic granulocytes present with cornstarch inhalation with resulting tissue damage. It can also cause lung adhesion.
If that’s not bad enough, a Florida university tested the colors used and found many nasty chemicals, including some known carcinogens. Rat poison was also found in some samples. In addition, the powder is flammable and burned over 500 people in a color event in Taiwan.
I urge runners to avoid color runs. Their safety is seriously suspect.
Rick Tibben
Nipomo
Support for 1 percent sales tax increase
The April 17 public meeting at Lompoc City Hall was a stunning revelation. Fully funded and manned police and fire departments are an absolute necessity for a safe and secure community, which most residents take for granted.
However, Wednesday's meeting revealed otherwise. City Manager Throop's presentation, followed by police and fire department officials' financial summaries of their situation, equipment and manpower made it very clear our city is in trouble.
For certain members of the council to ignore or try to circumvent the city manager's advice is an insult to city staff's financial expertise and a blatant disservice to our police and fire departments. This in turn affects all Lompoc's residents.
Everyone, please make an effort to urge the City Council to let us vote on the 1 percent sales tax increase. This is the most feasible and common sense way to ease our city's financial crisis.
Sarah McLenahan
Lompoc