A question of housing
Residential districts that allow bunk-style housing intended for temporary workers is counter to the American dream of having a neighborhood where long-time families watch their children grow up as part of a community of families that have a vested interest in seeing the long-term being of a neighborhood.
My husband and I purchased our home in Stowell Manor in 1959, a great location. About 1994 our neighborhoods began to change, with two and three families living in a single-family home. Many of my neighbors complained to the mayor and City Council about living conditions in our neighborhoods, but were advised there was nothing they could do about the problem, so our neighborhoods became boarding houses. In 2004 my husband and I moved to a new neighborhood.
The farmers who hire the H-2A workers are responsible for their housing, but not in our residential areas. I am sure they would not like to have their neighborhoods with 16 or more people living in a single-family home, and cars bumper-to-bumper parked in front of their homes.
Now our city has allowed the motel next to IHOP to house 130 H-2A workers, a very bad decision. This will destroy our property values. I am very disappointed. Why was Betteravia Farms not given a permit to build a facility for the H-2A workers near Black Road, an ideal location? The public should know the reason why.
Mickey Freeman
Santa Maria
Implicit statement in Grand Jury ad offensive
An advertisement in a recent issue featured Darrel Parker, a Santa Barbara County administrator, encouraging applicants to volunteer for service on the Santa Barbara County Civil Grand Jury.
The ad was illustrated by a photo of five well dressed people — three women and two men. The women are white, black, and Indian or Pakistani. The men, both dressed in suits, are a middle aged black and considerably younger Asian.
The group is posed with arms confidently crossed, as if they are superheroes or the cast of any number of television’s countless police procedurals.
All that’s missing is the subtitle: “Diversity Is Our Strength.”
Something else is missing. There are no white men in the photo. Apparently none exist in Santa Barbara County.
For decades we have heard that various groups are “underrepresented” in the media, the arts, etc.
The dubious point of this incessant criticism is that the absence of whatever minority de jour reflects racism, sexism, and so forth of the larger society.
If such reasoning, pounded home for years, has any validity, then the reverse is true.
No white men pictured means no white men need apply.
You pursue careers, you raise families and you pay taxes, but you are not wanted.
Such an implicit statement, a tenet of the politically correct thought that runs rampant in California and will be the death of this country, is patently offensive and no anodyne statement issued by county bureaucrats denying this intent can hide the truth.
Barbara Harmon
Arroyo Grande