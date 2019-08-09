A president’s true legacy
Let’s look at Barack Obama’s true legacy as president.
He promised to fundamentally transform America and he succeeded on a monumental scale by twisting and perverting the rule of law and stirring up an unprecedented amount of cultural, moral and racial strife.
He doubled the national debt. He put guns into the hands of Mexican drug cartels, used the IRS to target conservatives, spied on journalists and used law enforcement to punish political opponents.
He shunned our allies, appeased our enemies, gave billions to Iran to fuel terrorism around the world, and won a Nobel Peace Prize, although he was the first president in America’s history to serve two full terms presiding over war every single year. He squandered George W. Bush’s victory in Iraq by abandoning, destroying or turning over equipment, stores, installations and bases to the enemy, pronounced the climate-change controversy settled, and decimated America’s individual healthcare system.
He created city, county and state jurisdictions that allowed criminal immigrants to run free to steal, rape, sell drugs and murder while a mindless constituency and a fawning media insulated him from accountability. Finally, even after leaving office he teamed with Hillary Clinton in a treasonous attempt to overthrow Trump’s presidency.
Obama’s failed foreign and domestic policies, his failed war record and his failed healthcare debacle did untold damage to America’s economic and political stature around the world, while at the same time accomplishing a tarnished legacy of treason and duplicity that’s not only unprecedented, it continues to this day.
Larry Bargenquast
Paso Robles