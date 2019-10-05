A failure to protect
The Santa Maria Times points out that President Trump plans to end California’s ability to set its own clean air rules, concluding “that could, once again, restart the conversation about secession.”
California has failed to protect its economy against Trump, who has launched a trade war that has cost our economy billions of dollars and thousands of jobs, and he has cut down on both skilled and unskilled labor, additionally costing our agriculture and technology economies dearly.
California has failed to protect its people against Trump, and failed to stop funding for the racist border wall, stop construction of the wall or punish California companies that want to work for Trump to build the wall.
California has failed to ensure that its police agencies don’t work with ICE officials, that companies don’t help ICE officials do mass arrests of undocumented people, and that the undocumented are not held in unlimited detention, or that they don’t die in camps. And the federal government can punish California by withholding funds because it chooses to protect the undocumented.
California has also failed to protect legal immigrants, who can be blocked from asylum and or blocked from entering California because they are Muslim.
When do we get to have an honest conversation about how well the resistance movement has worked to protect California, and if secession might be the only fool-proof way to protect ourselves.
America elected a Trump once, why do we believe voters won’t elect another one in the future.
Marcus Ruiz Evans
Fresno
Many labels can be applied
A recent letter writer chided Congressman Salud Carbajal for voting to impeach Trump. He doesn't understand that Carbajal, who served our country honorably in the military, is an ethical person who has integrity and qualities that Trump, a cowardly draft dodger, totally lacks.
Republicans are upset that the impeachment inquiry emphasizes what all along we have observed, that Trump is a consummate liar, a narcissist, a braggart, an infantile name caller, an embarrassing leader who can't read and talks without any erudition with minimal vocabulary. However, according to him, he has "perfect" phone calls.
Since the beginning of Trump's presidency, the daily news report is about who got fired or resigned in the White House. The daily chaotic scandal is also about Twitter or Faceabook offenses directed to individuals, racial groups, cities, states, countries or leaders. This is one of his ways to make himself feel superior for as we know, his fragile ego needs a lot of stroke.
His impeachment inquiry will reconfirm that he is a corrupt, dishonest fraud that engages in cheating. That certainly may be the reason why he has not shown his taxes. The truth will come out about how he has been cheating the government all along. I am sure many other misdeeds will be revealed.
He does have a base that accepts his lack of respect for our Constitution, the rule of law, and he never displays respect, honesty, morals, or ethics. Trump also has no concern for others as he has so cruelly separated children from their parents. There are just too many labels that can accurately be applied to Trump and this makes him an embarrassment to our country.
Martha Hight
Santa Maria