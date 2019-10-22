A 2019 AirFest thank you, feedback sought
I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the Santa Maria Airport (SMX), sponsors, volunteers and the community for a very successful 2019 Central Coast AirFest. By all measures, we were able to take the year’s show to new heights with incredible performing acts, awesome display aircraft, the Special Olympics Plane Pull, and some of Santa Maria’s best food vendors.
The Central Coast AirFest was created in 2018 to be a fun, inclusive community event that displays the incredible Santa Maria Airport facilities, offers an educational outreach opportunity for young people interested in aviation, provides a fundraising opportunity for Special Olympics, and introduces Santa Maria and SMX to some of the premier air performers in the world. We believe we achieved those goals.
As with any effort of this vast undertaking, there are issues and concerns which can always be addressed and improved, and my commitment to the community is to work diligently on those areas. We seek comments and suggestions through social media, letters to the airport, or contacting me directly at ckunkle@ccjc.us on how we can enhance this signature community event.
Chris Kunkle
Director, Central Coast AirFest