Letter to the Editor: Write thoughtfully, rant less, buy ad space

Please bear with me if I have failed to attempt a character assassination in my first sentence, as was seen here in a recent letter. Please also bear with me if I have failed to include buzz words such as "chaos,'' "liberal,'' "rioting,'' "beatings" and phases such as "a coup was attempted'' and "phony Russian dossier" in my letter to the editor.
My letter is authentic, written by me.
It is not a cheap rant nor a parroting of biased radio and TV talk shows, which is plagiarism at best and wholly deceitful by definition. Ranters of that ilk might want to consider making the effort to enroll in a remedial course in expository writing.
Please write more and more thoughtful letters to the editor.
Subscribe to the newspaper, of course, (save newspapers). And in the future, pay out of your pocket to the Times for advertising space for your candidate of choice.
Patrick Sullivan
Nipomo
