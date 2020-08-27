Letter to the Editor: Write thoughtfully, rant less, buy ad space; Our society isn’t working; Not testing contacts is shocking

Write thoughtfully, rant less, buy ad space
Please bear with me if I have failed to attempt a character assassination in my first sentence, as was seen here in a recent letter. Please also bear with me if I have failed to include buzz words such as "chaos,'' "liberal,'' "rioting,'' "beatings" and phases such as "a coup was attempted'' and "phony Russian dossier" in my letter to the editor.
My letter is authentic, written by me.
It is not a cheap rant nor a parroting of biased radio and TV talk shows, which is plagiarism at best and wholly deceitful by definition. Ranters of that ilk might want to consider making the effort to enroll in a remedial course in expository writing.
Please write more thoughtful letters to the editor.
Subscribe to the newspaper, of course, (save newspapers). And in the future, pay out of your pocket to the Times for advertising space for your candidate of choice.
Patrick Sullivan
Nipomo
Not testing contacts is shocking
As a nurse midwife for over 44 years with most of my career in public health, I am shocked and saddened by the new CDC recommendations not to test contacts to COVID-19 if they do not have symptoms.
This goes against the basic tenets of ending a pandemic. Up to 40% of those who have the infection do not have any symptoms and have as great a viral load as those who are ill. They are far more dangerous to the health of others because they will be out in contact with others, while those with symptoms will stay home due to illness and knowing that they are positive for this deadly disease.
The only way for the economy to come “roaring back” is to control and contain this virus and that means contact tracing and testing, and those positive staying home until negative in order to protect all of us.
Nora Lewis
Nipomo
Our society isn’t working
A society deeply divided, a society in which each individual is working for her or his own self-interest and against the interests of others, where everyone is pitted against each other as opposed to working together for the good of all, is a society that isn’t working.
We are being divided through racism as well as through unimaginable inequality of wealth, power, and opportunity, and through exclusive self-interest. And though we can pass this off as inescapable, natural, normal, and therefore acceptable, it isn’t. Each of us creates it by how we think, how we act, and how we vote.
And so, not surprisingly, our government isn’t working.
But that’s not because the government can’t work, as some would have us believe, but because too many of our "leaders" don’t believe in government at all. And because they’ve been blinded by their own ideologies, their own self-centeredness, and their own ignorance, it’s been a self-fulfilling prophecy.
The truth is that our own self-interests and well-being are intimately and forever connected with the interests and well-being of others … with the whole. Until we realize and see the truth of this, our government and our society will never work.
Donald Archer
Cambria
