Orcutt library board honored as grand marshals
The grand marshals for the Orcutt Christmas Parade were the board of directors of the Friends of the Orcutt Library. We would like to thank the Lions Club for giving us this honor.
There are many others we want to thank: Ken Byrne for driving, and Scott Nicholson of Plantel Nurseries for the loan of the flatbed. Accompanying the board on the float were families who attend the Tuesday Story Time for 3- to 5-year-olds. Handing out booklets and bookmarks were student members of ASTRA, the high school group under the direction of Dayna DeBernadi. This group offers free crafts once a month at the Orcutt Library. I encourage all age groups to come and enjoy the crafts.
Members of the board of directors of the Orcutt Library write grants, offer memberships, and have book sales in order to help support and maintain this branch. All monies raised go to books, magazines, and media. None of the monies go to staffing or orverhead. We thank the Santa Maria Public Library for funding the staff and overhead as well as purchasing additional books and media material.
Betty R Gunn
Friends of the Orcutt Library