Marian Extended Care staff lauded
This letter is to thank the staff of the Marian Extended Care Center, including Debbie Mockler-Young, who did not hesitate when called to assist with the medical transfer of our mother Maria Rubalcaba from Reno, Nevada to Santa Maria.
The staff helped her and our family tremendously! It is people like these staff members who make a difference and have a lasting impact on families of the Santa Maria community. We are so proud to be a part of this community. The staff's actions will definitely help Maria’s recovery.
She traveled 456 miles to be with us. She still has a way to go to be fully recovered, but she's here with her family and she'll receive the healing support that only a close-knit family support system can provide. Marian Extended Care Center staff is a vital part of that system now. We are so very grateful and we all thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Sofia Lariz and family
Santa Maria