Letter to the Editor: Kudos to Lompoc High for mural

Lompoc High mural kudos
Kudos to the Lompoc High School Principal and his students who helped with the mural for the 2020 graduating class. We have all been in a whirlwind of bad news, it's always nice when you witness some kindness. I remember my graduation from Lompoc (Class of 1966), the prom, and the Disney trip.
This pandemic has changed the whole world's concept of living - maybe it will turn out to be a good thing. But either way, for the Class of 2020, congratulations on your hard work and dedication to school.
Take care of yourselves.
Catherine Stowell Johnston
Santa Maria
