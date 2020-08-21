Letter to the Editor: ID, license to vote is not discrimination

ID, license to vote is not discrimination
It's confusing to me that so many educated people think that requiring someone to show their ID to be eligible to vote, is the Republican's way of suppressing the vote of the elderly, infirm, and lower income individuals. It's when I hear these educated people say that it is also discriminatory, that I realize they really aren't that educated.
We all have to show our ID for so many less important reasons than the importance of making sure one can legally vote and participate in choosing who should be the leaders of our country.
Let's go over a few of the reasons to have either a driver's license or an ID card, both of which are not difficult to obtain if you're a legal citizen. Want to buy a car from a dealer, or take a trip by plane, train or cruise ship? How about renting a car, or checking into a hotel? A movie theater may require one depending on the film. So will buying a gun or ammo. Even a can of spray paint has an age requirement, along with buying e-cigarettes, alcohol or regular cigarettes.
Need to cash a check? It won't happen without that ID. Open a bank account or safe deposit box, they want to know who you are. Guaranteed that law enforcement will want to see some ID if you get stopped for doing something you shouldn't. Can you imagine that Social Security would issue you a card or pay you benefits without you showing them valid identification first.
And finally, one of the most important reasons to have an ID card is to see a doctor or get admitted into the hospital, for which those three groups of people mentioned above use more then most. So what is so discriminatory about showing your ID before you vote? I don't know!
David Dickinson
Santa Maria
