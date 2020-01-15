Letter to the Editor: Disregarding simple facts

Disregarding simple facts

I find it regrettable when deep, viscous confusions attempt to parade as reality. I refer to a recent letter wherein the writer stated that Trump would go to any end to avoid impeachment. Wrong! Trump has already been impeached, the vote being along party lines.

If the writer thinks that two-thirds of the US Senators will vote to remove him, he is dreaming.

Then the writer claims that NPR's funds are being purposely cut by the current administration; wrong again. Only Congress allocates funds, not the President. Recall how Trump was accused of withholding, for personal reasons, Congressionally-approved Ukrainian funding?

Clearly what is afoot here is that the writer's personal animosity for a questionable President has prompted him to disregard the simple facts: facts such as, we do not live in a democracy; we have a republic.

William Mirken

Nipomo

