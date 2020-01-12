Letter to the Editor: A vote for better drug prices

A vote for better drug prices

If Gov. Newsom actually does something to fix the price of prescription drugs, and his plan to negotiate as a state for better prices as a competitor to the drug companies actually goes through, I would consider voting for him, something I have not ever considered before.

As it sits right now, the population of the United States is getting ripped off over prescription drugs.

But I have serious doubts about it getting done.

Robert Jones

Santa Maria

