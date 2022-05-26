My name is Kimberly Cloud, I am 37 years-old, and I want to be your U.S. Senator as a write-in candidate.
I was born in Washington D.C., and I got my first job working at a grocery store called Winn-Dixie in Charlotte, North Carolina. When my mother passed I moved back up to Maryland where I worked at Friendly's restaurant for two and a half years. I graduated high school with honors and I was in the Air Force ROTC program. I got into the delayed entry program.
I went to the service after that and became a soldier day and night, and gave all of my energy to the Army until my time was up in March 2006. I thought long and hard about going over to Iraq, but I settled on getting out of the military.
After the service I worked for AT&T as an addictions counselor. It warms my heart to have helped 50 people a month at my job.
It felt good to have helped people at my job see their true potential. I got my first degree which was an associate's degree in human services and then a year later got my bachelor's degree in science. I have four businesses, and I am an inventor, producer at Santa Maria Community Television Network, Santa Barbra television network and Tap Tv, author of "Life of a Cloud," a short story you will remember, and a publicist.
I am running for U.S. Senate because I have the potential to make change for 100% the right reasons. For example, Social Security needs to go up, and veterans benefits need to be up as well. There needs to be more education about climate while something is being done about it.
I have been in some dark situations where without my military skills and my knowledge to help me adapt to real life situations I would be dead.
Then, I've been in some of the most educational situations where I've been doing nothing but networking all around. I want to change from the majority having no say to the people being one government, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
I will speak about cleaning the streets of Santa Maria.
I don't have a large family nor am I deeply rooted in the community, but I'll tell you this, from day one I fell in love with the growing city and I will do anything to make it the right way. We cannot fix all crime, but we can make it reasonable and put new laws in place to help limit crime.
We can work with the mayor and governor to make sure criminal capabilities are limited. We need and want to see Santa Maria be a thriving, prosperous family community.
I can go on but just know your voice, no matter what the race, will be heard if I am in the U.S. Senate.