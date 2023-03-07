In 2024, Californians will vote on whether the state should continue producing oil under the world’s strongest environmental, health and labor laws or if California should increase its reliance on imported oil, which could come from other oil-rich countries.

The “Stop the Energy Shutdown” referendum collected nearly 1 million signatures in record time because many Californians don’t want to send their hard-earned money to foreign dictators who don’t share our values.

We got to this point because Senate Bill 1137 was gutted and amended five days before the end of the 2022 legislative session. The new language instituted a prohibition of new or reworked oil wells within 3,200-feet from “sensitive receptors,” or structures. In most cases, the oil wells were operational long before the structures were built.

Rock Zierman is the CEO of the California Independent Petroleum Association.

