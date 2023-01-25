“Adulting is a never-ending to-do list,” a dear friend mused recently. I had never heard a more accurate description of what it meant to grow up.

There are all the things that must get done daily, and then there are the important but unnecessarily difficult tasks to navigate, like “research college saving options.”

Quickly, I was overwhelmed when taking on that task. Multiple types of accounts and many companies offer options with different requirements, restrictions and tax implications. Honestly, I still have not figured it out or set one up.

Crystal Cazier is deputy director of the George W. Bush Institute’s Global Health Initiative. A longer version of this essay originally appeared in The Catalyst: A Journal of Ideas from the Bush Institute.

