This month, I was sworn in to my new term in Congress representing the hard-working families, innovative businesses, and beautiful communities of the Central Coast.

And while the control of the House and Senate is now divided between our nation’s two parties, I remain optimistic about my ability to continue delivering for our region. I want to take a moment to share with you why I believe this year can still be one of progress for our most pressing challenges.

First and foremost, my time serving the Central Coast has come in all manner of Congresses – from unified Republican control when I first took office to the past two years of narrow Democratic majorities, and divided control in between. In short: I have seen Washington gridlock up close and have developed strategies to navigate it to continue delivering for our region.

Rep. Salud Carbajal represents California’s 24th Congressional District, encompassing Santa Barbara County and portions of San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.

0
0
0
0
0