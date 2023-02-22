It’s been more than 30 years since California voters had the opportunity to vote in a competitive race for the U.S. Senate. There’s no question in my mind: Californians will elect a true champion for working people to fill the open seat.

A lot has changed since Sen. Dianne Feinstein first took office. This isn’t a 1990s, Blue Dog Democrat state anymore.

California is now majority Latino. More than 10 million residents are immigrants. Instead of living out the Brady Bunch fantasy of owning a home with a green lawn and white picket fence, almost half of households are renters. The cost of living has exploded and only 17% of Californians think that young people are doing better than previous generations.

Joe Sanberg is a progressive business leader, anti-poverty advocate and founder of CalEITC4ME. He is the lead proponent of a 2024 ballot measure to raise California’s minimum wage.

