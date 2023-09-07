I recently had the opportunity to interview one of the foremost experts in the world on the subject of plastics.
Chris DeArmitt, PhD, has worked with companies like HP, Apple, P&G, and many others around the world. He is also the author of the book “The Plastics Paradox,” which is the first comprehensive overview of plastic materials and the environment covering all topics including waste, litter, micro-plastics, degradation, ocean plastics and more.
I have been dealing with environmental activists who want to ban the use of plastic for over 30 years now, but come to think of it, Dr. DeArmitt is the only subject matter expert I have ever met.
That is, not a single activist, or politician for that matter, that wants to ban the use of plastics in our society ever quotes anybody who has analyzed the cost benefit analysis of the use of plastic, nor have they calculated the life-cycle environmental impacts of the alternatives to plastics.
Instead, they will cite anecdotal stories about plastics as if that is all we need to know on the subject.
The occasion for my interview with Dr. DeArmitt had to do with the latest salvo against the use of plastics. As reported by the Washington Times, Los Angeles International Airport has now banned the sale of plastic water bottles in the name of “sustainability”.
That means travelers will be forced to use reusable containers made from aluminum or glass for drinking water. Except they can still buy soda sold in plastic bottles. Huh? That’s right, LAX banned plastic water bottles but not plastic soda bottles.
As the Washington Times pointed out, many researchers from throughout the world have demonstrated beyond a doubt that both glass and aluminum have a greater carbon footprint than plastic, not to mention the other forms of environmental degradation that stems from the mining operations used to source aluminum from strip mines.
Dr. DeArmitt, in his capacity as an independent researcher (he receives no support from any industries), has reviewed over 3,000 peer-reviewed scientific studies on plastics and the environment and can confirm without any doubt that all the hype about plastics being a danger to wildlife and water resources is not supported by decades of research on these subjects.
We discussed another area of misinformation about the value of plastics in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from our transportation sector. Did you know that more than 50 percent of a typical car is composed of plastics and polymer composites, but those materials account for only about 10 percent of vehicle weight?
What this means for practical purposes is that vehicle manufacturers, including electric vehicles, use plastic because the lighter the car, the more miles per gallon, and miles per charge, the vehicle will get. This value of burning less fuel or using less electricity per mile more than offsets the greenhouse gas emissions involved in creating the plastic. Thereby using plastic materials in a car is a net benefit to the environment.
One final note. If you are in an airport and you buy water in a plastic bottle, you can rest assured that the bottling plant used the best water filters available.
The airport filling station can’t say the same. As the Washington Times reported, here in Southern California, our municipal water supplies are some of the most contaminated in the U.S., being contaminated with so-called forever chemicals (PFAS).
This is par for the course. As we were being forced to ditch plastic straws for paper alternatives, nobody bothered to warn us that the only way they could make the paper straw “waterproof” was to treat it with the same PFAS forever chemicals which are known to cause thyroid disease, increased cholesterol levels, liver damage, kidney cancer and testicular cancer.