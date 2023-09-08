Since its inception, e-cigarette use (or vaping) has been marketed as a “healthy” alternative to cigarettes, and even as a pathway to quitting tobacco use altogether.

Unfortunately, no current scientific evidence supports either claim. When it comes to stopping tobacco, safe and proven alternatives exist, but none involve vaping.

When it comes to quitting tobacco, a comprehensive study published in the American Journal of Public Health in 2021 showed that vaping was not associated with any decrease in smoking among adults.

Petros Levounis is the president of the American Psychiatric Association. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.
