One of the murkier aspects of congressional Republicans' investigation of President Biden's financial history concerns an allegation that Biden, when he was vice president, accepted a $5 million bribe from the corrupt Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

The alleged scheme also involved Biden's son Hunter. Burisma, of course, was the company that for a time paid Hunter Biden about $1 million a year to do mostly nothing.

At issue is something called a form FD-1023, an FBI document that is said to "memorialize a confidential human source's conversations with a foreign national who claimed to have bribed then-Vice President Joe Biden," in the words of Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

