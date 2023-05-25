It has been almost a year since right-wing political commentator Matt Walsh’s book and documentary “What Is a Woman?” was published. At the time, it seemed like a trendy “gotcha” question to ask, a trend that seemed likely to fade once the question had been answered.

However, a year later, it seems the question has not been answered, and the “gotcha” moments continue to go viral across social media platforms.

Political and ideological differences aside, it may be time to consider the validity of Walsh’s question. The simplicity of the question belies the complexity of the answer. One year has almost passed, and an answer that is satisfactory by consensus has not been reached. Thus, the complexity of answering this simple question may require us to take a different route.

Nafees Alam is an assistant professor in the school of social work at Boise (Idaho) State University. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.
