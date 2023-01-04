The guest editorial in the Dec. 30 edition entitled "Trump indictment could damage democracy" causes me to wonder what our nation has become.

The Wall Street Journal asks, what is this supposed to accomplish? The simple answer is that it proves no one is above the law. Everyone from the poorest to the richest and most powerful, including an ex-President of the United States, will receive the same treatment under the enforcement of the law.

The bipartisan House Committee did a great job of providing the citizens of the U.S. with a solid background as to what happened leading up to the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, the events at the Capitol, and the consequences following the insurrection. 

Jim Maciel is a Hanford resident.

