Make no mistake: The opioid crisis persists in the United States.

We lose 220 Americans to an opioid-related drug overdose daily. To put this in context, we are losing more Americans every year to a drug overdose than to diabetes, liver disease and nephritis.

The Donald Trump administration formed a cross-agency task force to develop solutions to this crisis. Congress has spent hundreds of millions of dollars and passed several pieces of legislation to address the epidemic. And the Biden administration remains committed to addressing rates of drug-overdose deaths.

Chris Fox is the executive director of Voices for Non-Opioid Choices.

