Life comes down to a handful of defining moments, incidents where one’s destiny hinges on the outcome. Think of taking a college entrance exam, making an offer on your first house, or interviewing for a job.

With so much at stake, the delay until the outcome is known is sheer torture. As Tom Petty sang, “The waiting is the hardest part.”

Famous people aren’t exempt from that agony, including the man who gave the world Mickey Mouse. Just consider his nerve-racking ordeal.

Holy Cow! History is written by novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff J. Mark Powell. Have a historic mystery that needs solving? A forgotten moment worth remembering? Please send it to HolyCow@insidesources.com
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you