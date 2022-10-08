U.S. Manufacturing Day is in October, and it inspires reflection on the many benefits we enjoy thanks to the manufacturing industry.

Manufacturers produce items we use every day – cell phones, laptops, coffee makers – as well as products that keep the economy moving, and moving ahead - cars, planes, engines, and turbines, spacecraft and robots.

According to the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), manufacturers contribute $2.77T annually to the U.S. economy and employ 12.85 million workers. Local economies benefit from manufacturing’s economic impact - a $2.68 economic benefit is derived from every $1 spent in manufacturing.

Victoria Conner is the Initiatives Director for EconAlliance.

