The usual races for Santa Maria Public Airport board of directors are down-ballot races which garner little public attention or concern. The current races for directors which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot are quite different. Local voters will be able to make their two most consequential choices in decades.
The 2nd and 4th District seats are held by long-time incumbents, one with over 20 years in office. I ask you to consider the status of airport passenger services here over the past 20 years.
Have the incumbent directors acted to improve services, or have they merely presided over years of decline to the present state in which passenger service is virtually absent?
A second vital issue is the absence of U.S. Customs at the Santa Maria Airport. Customs Service at our airport would permit clearance of flights entering the U.S., a significant benefit for local business with overseas assets, allowing them to fly directly into Santa Maria, avoiding wasted time and exposure to crowded air traffic conditions in typical points of entry such as LAX.
Given appropriate promotion, the Santa Maria Public Airport could become a key hub for California and foreign flights with the potential of providing substantial income for the Airport and local businesses.
Both incumbents, Director Carl Engel and Director Hugh Rafferty, voted to eliminate U.S. Customs at the Santa Maria Airport in 2009, and it has been absent since that time.
Only in 2021, following an aggressive campaign by members of the local business and aviation communities, joined by several community organizations, did the airport board vote to proceed with efforts to again forward a proposal to U.S. Customs requesting a user fee customs office be located at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
In addition, a required letter of support was obtained from Gov. Gavin Newsom. Despite both of those events, today, some 12 months later, little observable progress has been made toward establishment of that customs office.
It is time for local voters to seriously consider the past history and current direction of directors, particularly Engel and Rafferty. Is re-election of those longtime incumbents to repeat their past actions any way for the Airport District to move forward? I say "No!"
It is time to elect new airport directors who are energetic and committed, and who possess vision and a true desire to move forward to make the Santa Maria Public Airport the valuable asset which it should be.
I urge you to join me in supporting Nash Moreno as airport director for District 2, and Michael B. Clayton for airport director for District 4.
Franziska Shepard is a Santa Maria resident.