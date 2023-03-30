Former President Donald Trump does not usually play the national anthem when he appears at rallies around the country. Trump enters the arena to the strains of Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA." He walks around the stage, soaking up his fans' enthusiasm and support, and begins his remarks when the song finishes.

The former president did things a little differently at his first campaign rally of the 2024 campaign on Saturday evening in Waco, Texas. Trump's 757 -- "Trump Force One" -- was parked behind the stage, forming the backdrop for the speech at Waco Regional Airport. When "God Bless the USA" began, Trump appeared in the doorway of the plane and slowly walked down the steps to the stage as the crowd cheered.

This time, when "God Bless the USA" finished, Trump did not walk up to the microphone to start his speech. Instead, he stood near the podium as an announcer said: "Ladies and gentlemen, please rise and place your hand over your heart for the No. 1 song on iTunes, Amazon and the Billboard charts -- 'Justice for All,' featuring President Donald J. Trump and the J6 choir." Trump placed his hand over his heart and stood at attention.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

0
0
0
0
0