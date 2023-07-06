Approximately 6 million children in the United States have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, better known as ADHD. As many as 5% of adults also live with the condition.

The good news is that ADHD is highly treatable. Medication and behavior therapy -- or some combination of the two -- can help people with ADHD manage their condition and lead healthy lives.

The bad news is that many ADHD patients are struggling to access these treatments. That is largely due to the actions of little-known middlemen in the drug supply chain: pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).

Dr. Ann Childress, M.D. is a physician and internationally recognized expert in the diagnosis and treatment of ADHD. She also serves as president of the American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you