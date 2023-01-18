Since colonization began, the impacts of natural resource extraction have devastated Indigenous communities in the United States and across the globe.

In Northern California, gold miners inflicted nearly irreparable damage to the Klamath River, the lifeline of my people. Hydropower dams spurred the collapse of salmon runs that sustained us since the beginning of time. Industrial timber companies transformed our diverse oak woodlands into pine tree plantations that fuel extreme wildfires, robbing us of acorns and even our homes.

These shortsighted actions are also an assault on our sacred connection to the land, which is fundamental to who we are as Native people.

Frankie Myers is the vice chairman of the Yurok Tribe, California’s largest federally recognized Native American tribe. He also serves on the California Truth and Healing Council.

