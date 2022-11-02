In the Oct. 26 issue of this newspaper, Dan Walters pointed out the disastrous condition of education in this country.
As a candidate for the Santa Ynez High School board, I have done very deep research into this educational malaise.
There is no question about the precipitous falling scores in math and reading. Pandemic application techniques had some impact, but scores were dismal even before the COVID crisis, not only in reading and math, but other areas of learning which were trending down.
In 2021, the federal government splashed the largest single investment ever on American schools — $123 billion, or $2,400 per student to help students catch up. Schools were required to spend at least 20 percent of the money on academic recovery which, unfortunately, is inadequate for the size of the problem.
Perhaps the most alarming set-back is a pressing shortage of teachers. Schools are scrambling to find teachers and in some cases are resorting to eliminating courses such as language and science where teachers for those subjects can’t be found.
The most cited causes of this shortage are, by rank: lack of respect for the profession; low salaries and fringe benefits; interference by parents.
However, what Mr. Walters fails to observe are book bannings and political interference. As of this date, I have discovered there are 2,574 books that have been banned in this country. These books range from children’s picture books that include Black or minority human images, important literary works, histories of this country, books about LGBTQ identity, sex education, etc.
The list of subject matter is substantial and by banning these books, students are deprived of important perspectives.
Book banning brings to mind Germany in the 1930s when the same attacks on learning were unleashed in order to maintain a “pure” and unchallenged political ideology.
So, it is apparent that politics has become a factor in the confusion and diminishment of the quality of education in this country today.
I mentioned earlier that I am a school board candidate. It is hard to imagine that in a small community such as the Santa Ynez Valley there lurks a distressingly vicious environment for seeking this office. I have been accused of awful things and attacked with lies that have been easy to counter.
Given the sources, these attacks appear to be politically motivated. I have declined endorsements by either political party, despite being offered such an endorsement. There is simply no place for politics in education.
By way of example, I was recently invited to a “candidate forum”. I later discovered that the audience was not invited by a flyer, but by the woman who organized it and who she believed shared her political persuasion.
In an email a few days later sent to her audience, this woman declared that I was ineligible for the office because she deemed me to be a “liberal”, without mentioning the political preference of my opponents.
I have not accepted an invitation of endorsement by a political party because I feel there is no place in education for politics or political pressure on faculty and administrations.
It is this political tribalism and need for control that permeates education. Even the local PTSA is in a dogfight over leadership and protocols along political lines. In reality, the fight over the board and the PTSA is a struggle for control of the school.
And so it goes. We can only try to resist this kind of pressure and allow the excellent superintendent and fine principal sufficient independence to grapple with the matter of education.
Lee Rosenberg is a Santa Ynez Valley resident and a candidate for the Santa Ynez Valley High School Board of Education.