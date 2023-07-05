As our nation continues to discuss the failed OceanGate submarine voyage where five passengers perished on an expedition to view the wreckage of the Titanic, the public fascination with the sinking of the Titanic 111 years ago is again in the news.

Walter Lord’s 1955 nonfiction bestseller “A Night to Remember” allowed survivors of the Titanic to tell readers about the chaos and confusion they witnessed on that horrible night.

Lord (1917-2002) placed print ads looking for survivors of the Titanic. He interviewed all that replied. The book is their memories of the final hours on the ship before their escape. It is a thrilling account of one of the greatest tragedies in human history.

James Patterson is a writer and speaker in Washington. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

