Sometimes bizarre things happen to bizarre people.

Our subject spent 31 years wallowing in failure until blundering his way to a bloody demise. Yet, it took a hit TV show to secure his final rest an incredible 66 years later.

This is the story of the strange afterlife of Elmer McCurdy.

Holy Cow! History is written by novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff J. Mark Powell. Have a historic mystery that needs solving? A forgotten moment worth remembering? Please send it to HolyCow@insidesources.com
