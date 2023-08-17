What follows are three mind-boggling, precedent-setting decisions by county officials, all of which must be challenged based on the law, fairness, and common sense.

The first case has to do with a vineyard operation that was required by the county planning commission to complete a very expensive and time-consuming environmental impact report (EIR) to build frost ponds on its property.

Frost ponds, which are nothing less than a pit to store water in for use during periods of frost, are routinely used and permitted in vineyards throughout the state. The planning commission, nevertheless, denied the project for no legally justifiable reason.

Andy Caldwell is COLAB Executive Director and a local radio talk show host.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you