A few days have passed since the Justice Department informed former President Donald Trump that he had been indicted. Some of the main issues involved, both legal and political, are becoming clearer than they were in the first frenzied hours after the news broke.

First, the politics. The early indications are that predictions that Trump supporters would rally around him in the event of an indictment appear to be true. A poll by CBS News and YouGov found that 76% of likely Republican primary voters said that the indictment was politically motivated.

When asked if the indictment would change their view of Trump, 61% said it would not change their view at all, while 14% said it would change their view of Trump for the better. Just seven percent said it would change their view of Trump for the worse, and 18% said it depends, meaning they weren't really sure.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

0
0
0
0
0