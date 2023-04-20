The Internal Revenue Service has been under scrutiny by the press and watchdog groups for many years. Now, it’s been reported that the IRS eliminated its “employee suggestion program” (ESP) in October 2021 without establishing a suitable replacement.

According to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, the report further relates that the ESP, during its operation, was rife with inefficiencies and employee error and that many IRS employees have little confidence in leadership’s commitment to agency improvement.

TIGTA’s office advises the IRS to consult with those federal agencies that run successful ESP programs and to devise a new employee feedback mechanism. Last year, the Inflation Reduction Act that became law infused the agency with $80 billion. The agency, already over-funded, could benefit greatly from robust employee feedback.

David McGarry is a policy analyst at the Taxpayers Protection Alliance. 

0
0
0
0
0