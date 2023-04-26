The Justice Department has been investigating President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden for a long time. The probe began in 2018, before the elder Biden even decided to run for president. It is now in its fifth year. Hunter Biden has not been charged with any wrongdoing. The investigation continues.

What has taken so long? We've all heard about the younger Biden making millions from shady business associations in Ukraine, China and other countries. He didn't pay taxes on much of it, and only paid his tax bill when a new friend in Hollywood, Kevin Morris, who also just happens to be a big donor to Joe Biden's campaign, stepped in to pay the back taxes -- about $2 million -- as well as Hunter's sky-high living expenses. The idea was that Morris' largesse would allow Hunter to say to the Justice Department: "Look, I paid my taxes. I'm clean. Let's move on."

Hunter Biden also retained a new, high-powered legal team, plus an aggressive public relations team, and in January, the New York Times reported that the Justice Department, in the person of the U.S. attorney in Delaware, David Weiss, was moving toward letting Hunter off easy.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

