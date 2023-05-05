Homeownership is a vehicle for wealth accumulation, and everyone deserves the opportunity to achieve a prosperous life.
Santa Maria is renowned as the heart of agricultural production, yet it's troubling when the people who harvest and pick the region's soft, sweet, bright red berries are the same people who are deprived from accumulating their own wealth.
The housing crisis in California can be attributed to a lack of government intervention and bad local government leadership. A quick history overview, and we learn how federal government policies such as redlining and housing discrimination, have driven wealth inequality, as they discourage low-income people from investing or saving up for a home.
Therefore, wealth inequality is a policy choice, and is a result of leaders who become “tone-deaf” to this concern.
How bad is the housing crisis, and how can we adequately address it?
Although housing prices are high, purchasing single-family homes in the United States is much more affordable than in prior years, according to a recently released census report.
Another report by NPR, takes a different approach to explain the housing crisis: land. This has less to do with land availability and more with how the land is used.
The government buys land for housing development, and other times it is given to the private sector to invest in business city developments. Such action implies forcing a city to divert from encouraging more homeownership to creating more business revenue.
While this might benefit the city’s economic growth, the uncertainty of whether the revenue will be equally distributed back to local residents exists.
Last month the Santa Maria Urban Planning Committee met to discuss the local housing challenges and current projects. While these are sincere attempts to take tangible action, those in the panel discussion were Christopher Guillen, from Brownstein, Hyatt, Farber and Schreck, with no sight of communities directly impacted by this issue.
Additionally, the city’s general plan specified they are prioritizing the downtown area for housing development. By doing this, the committee is neglecting the needs of the Indigenous families living outside of the city's housing projects, where there is a real housing crisis.
To address this concern, the Urban Planning Committee must not solely create more housing development, with people still burdened by the high rent costs. It must also grant pathways for low-income families to purchase their own homes.
If the local government wants to augment Santa Maria's economy, an avenue for doing this is through property tax. To yield additional property tax, the city must implement a housing subsidy assistance program allowing low-income families to take out a fixed loan rate at a low-interest rate and incentivize homeownership.
A great example of this policy implementation is the city of Pleasanton. The Pleasanton Down Payment Assistance Loan Program (PDALP) was implemented in 2004 and aimed at providing families who do not exceed the 120% of the area median income threshold, with up to $100,000 in down payment assistance for potential first-time homebuyers.
Santa Maria leadership must be willing to put politics and their interests aside and act to address the housing crisis from its root cause, to serve its people, and commit to providing equal housing opportunities for all.
Jenifer Lopez Osorio is a legal studies and public policy student at University of California, Berkeley.